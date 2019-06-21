Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Average in return from IL

Wainwright allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.1 innings Thursday night against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wainwright was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's start after missing one turn through the rotation due to a hamstring injury. The Marlins struck first in this one with a run in the fourth, and Wainwright would allow two more runs in the sixth before getting yanked. He fired 56 of 86 pitches for strikes and induced six groundouts compared to four flyouts. The 37-year-old right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 67 punchouts over 76 innings this season.