Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Back from DL
Wainwright (back) was activated from the disabled list Sunday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
As expected, "Waino" will return from the DL in order to start Sunday's game against the Reds. He'll face off with the oft-injured right-hander Homer Bailey in the series finale.
