Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Battered by Braves
Wainwright (3-4) took the loss against the Braves on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on five hits over four innings, striking out two and walking five as the Cardinals fell 10-2.
Coming off a solid start against the Pirates, Wainwright couldn't keep it rolling in this contest, as struggled with his command while allowing 10 baserunners. He's had an erratic start to the season overall, as the veteran right-hander is now sporting a 4.75 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP over 47.1 innings.
