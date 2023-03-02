Wainwright said Thursday that he's been dealing with a muscle issue around his lower back, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright noted that he came down with back spasms just before he arrived at Cardinals camp in Florida last month and is still trying to get certain muscles to engage in that area. He also recently suffered a burn on the index finger of his right hand, and it opened up during another rough Grapefruit League start Thursday afternoon against the Astros. The 41-year-old had trouble even topping 85 mph with his fastball toward the end of that outing versus Houston. It's all somewhat concerning, but Wainwright remains committed to pitching for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.