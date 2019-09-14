Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Blanks Brewers for 12th win
Wainwright (12-9) picked up the win Friday, giving up two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 10-0 victory over the Brewers.
The veteran righty has won three straight decisions, and Wainwright has been mostly sharp since the beginning of August, going 5-2 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB through 46.2 innings over that stretch to help the Cards stay on top in the NL Central. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Nationals.
