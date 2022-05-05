Wainwright (3-3) earned the win Wednesday in Kansas City after allowing one hit with two strikeouts and one walk across seven scoreless innings.

The veteran right-hander threw 60 of his 89 pitches for strikes but generated only eight swinging strikes, which resulted in a season-low two punchouts. The lack of whiffs didn't matter much Wednesday, as Wainwright allowed only one single and induced 15 groundball outs. The 40-year-old has a 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB over 34 innings this season, and he next lines up to pitch Tuesday versus the Orioles.