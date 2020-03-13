Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Brilliant in final spring outing
Wainwright started Thursday's Grapefruit League win over the Marlins and fired five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks while recording three strikeouts.
The veteran right-hander threw 73 pitches overall in a highly efficient performance, one that was in stark contrast to his prior start against the Mets when he'd surrendered five earned runs on eight hits across four innings. Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Wainwright attributed his success Thursday to some tweaks he made after his last start, including changes to his delivery, timing and grips on the ball. The 38-year-old enjoyed a solid spring overall with the exception of his aforementioned hiccup against New York, finishing with a 4.61 ERA across 13.2 innings over four starts.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Knocked around by Mets•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Returns for another year•
-
Adam Wainwright: Expected to return to Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Will start Game 2 of NLCS•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Named starter for NLDS Game 3•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...