Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Bullpen session scheduled for Thursday

Wainwright (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals will decide the next step for Wainwright following Thursday's workout. Although he threw five shutout innings in a rehab start at Double-A Springfield on Monday, the Cardinals may want the 36-year-old to throw in at least one more rehab game before coming off the disabled list.

