Wainwright allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League tie with the Mets on Monday. He struck out one.

In his final tune-up before a scheduled turn in the second game of the regular season Saturday against the Reds, Wainwright worked up to 47 pitches, throwing 31 for strikes but also getting tagged for a pair of doubles in what was his most hittable outing of a very strong spring overall. Even factoring in Monday's uneven performance, the 39-year-old wrapped up Grapefruit League play with a 2.42 ERA, .156 BAA and 0.72 WHIP across 22.1 innings covering six starts.