Wainwright and the Cardinals won't face the Royals on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in St. Louis, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The two teams will make up the interleague game May 2. As a result of Wednesday's postponement, the Cardinals will most likely push each of their five starters back a day in the schedule. Wainwright is thus expected to make his next start Thursday against the Brewers in Milwaukee.