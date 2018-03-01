Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Cleared for Thursday start
Wainwright (elbow) will make his first start in Grapefruit League play Thursday against the Twins.
The Cardinals have elected to ease Wainwright into his throwing program during camp after the veteran right-hander underwent arthroscopic surgery on his elbow in October. After tossing multiple bullpen sessions and facing hitters without any issues, Wainwright received clearance for his spring debut, with the 36-year-old expected to toss an inning or two in the appearance. The elbow complications Wainwright endured late last season resulted in the Cardinals shifting him to the bullpen in September before shutting him down for good, but he'll reclaim a spot in the St. Louis rotation heading into Opening Day.
