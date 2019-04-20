Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Comes up short against Mets

Wainwright (1-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks over three innings while striking out three as the Cardinals fell 5-4 to the Mets.

After back-to-back quality starts, Wainwright struggled in this one, throwing only 48 of 86 pitches for strikes before getting an early hook. The veteran right-hander will carry a 4.74 ERA and 19:9 K:BB through 19 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Brewers.