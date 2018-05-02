Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Completes bullpen session

Wainwright (elbow) said Wednesday's bullpen session went very well, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Despite the encouraging news, there's no indication currently as to how close he is to returning. For what it's worth, Wainwright said that he feels like he's ready to go, so he could be back relatively soon if his personal statements are any indication.

