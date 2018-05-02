Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Completes bullpen session
Wainwright (elbow) said Wednesday's bullpen session went very well, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Despite the encouraging news, there's no indication currently as to how close he is to returning. For what it's worth, Wainwright said that he feels like he's ready to go, so he could be back relatively soon if his personal statements are any indication.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Continues progressing in rehab•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could be activated over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Placed on DL with elbow inflammation•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Gets first win Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Start postponed•
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...