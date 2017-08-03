Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wainwright (back) will start Sunday against the Reds, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Had Wainwright stayed on his original schedule, he likely would've started Monday against the Royals, but the Cardinals will activate him in order to close out the series in Cincinnati. He'll take on right-hander Homer Bailey in the series finale, bumping Carlos Martinez to Monday's game in KC.
