Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter
Wainwright will start Tuesday against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Wainwright will simply shift back one day after his start Monday was cancelled due to poor weather. If the Cardinals don't skip any of their starters, Wainwright will lose his two-start week, though he could start again on Sunday against Cincinnati if the team elects to skip Miles Mikolas and start Carlos Martinez on Saturday.
