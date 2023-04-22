Wainwright (groin) will make his next rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Tuesday against Wichita, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright will throw around 75 pitches against the Wind Surge in his second rehab start since being placed on the injured list with a groin strain. The right-hander could return to the Cardinals rotation shortly after to make his season debut in what has been announced as Wainwright's final season in the majors, but that will at least be partially be determined by his results for Springfield on Tuesday.