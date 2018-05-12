Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed for Sunday's start
Wainwright (elbow) will start Sunday against the Padres, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Wainwright's bullpen session Thursday apparently went according to plan, as he is now officially scheduled to take the mound Sunday. The 36-year-old had a 3.45 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 15.2 innings (three starts) with 12 strikeouts before landing on the disabled list mid-April.
