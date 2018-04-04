Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed to return Thursday
Wainwright (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list Thursday in order to start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The veteran has been sidelined since the latter part of spring training, but he appears to be fully healthy once again. Jack Flaherty will head back to the minors to make room for Wainwright on the roster. He'll take on Robbie Ray in the team's home opener.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could be activated Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on DL•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To begin season on DL•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Scratched from Sunday start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fires 90 pitches in minors outing•
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...