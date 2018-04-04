Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed to start Thursday

Wainwright (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list Thursday in order to start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The veteran has been sidelined since the latter part of spring training, but he appears to be fully healthy once again. Jack Flaherty will head back to the minors to make room for Wainwright on the roster. He'll take on Robbie Ray in the team's home opener.

