Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Continues incredible hot streak
Wainwright (13-9) allowed one unearned run on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts across seven innings to earn a victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.
His counterpart, Max Scherzer, had almost the exact opposite start, striking out 11 but yielding five runs. Although he did have seven strikeouts in his last outing, Wainwright contributes very little in that area, but he's been outstanding at stranding runners anyway, and he hasn't yielded a homer in five straight starts. During that stretch, he owns a 4-0 record with a practically unthinkable 0.88 ERA. Overall, Wainwright, who will pitch again Monday at the Diamondbacks, has a 3.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 162.1 innings this season.
