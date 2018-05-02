Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Continues progressing in rehab

Wainwright (elbow) played catch Tuesday and is expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright continues to make steady progress in his recovery, and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has stated that he doesn't envision the veteran right-hander needing a rehab assignment. Mozeliak has stated that the 36-year-old's return could come "sooner rather than later", with a weekend activation possible.