Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could be activated Thursday

Wainwright (hamstring) could make his first start of the season Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright began the season on the disabled list after suffering a hamstring strain towards the end of camp. The veteran right-hander is set to join the Cardinals for their upcoming series against the Brewers in Milwaukee, and if he's able to toss a bullpen with no issues in the coming days, he could be activated prior to Thursday's home opener, which he was originally scheduled to start. If Wainwright is indeed cleared to return to the mound Thursday, he will have missed just one turn in the rotation while injured.