The Cardinals may have Wainwright (illness) available to start Tuesday's series opener against Baltimore if he can test out of MLB's COVID-19 protocols leading up to the game's 7:45 p.m. ET start time, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Wainwright has been away from the team since testing positive for the virus Friday. The veteran right-hander apparently isn't dealing with overly serious symptoms, but the Cardinals could still choose to give him an extra day to get his conditioning back in order and have him start Wednesday instead even if he clears the protocols by Tuesday. If the Cardinals elect to go that route, Miles Mikolas -- who has already been confirmed as Wednesday's starter -- will likely be moved up a day to start Tuesday.