Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could be shut down for season

Wainwright experienced decreased velocity while making his first relief appearance of the season Saturday against the Pirates and may not pitch again this season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright previously saw his velocity tail off while he was still starting in August and was later diagnosed with a right elbow impingement, resulting in his placement on the 10-day disabled list. The Cardinals will wait and see how he responds to a few days of rest before rendering a verdict on Wainwright's status for the remainder of the season, but even if he's cleared to pitch again, he likely won't be turned to in higher-leverage scenarios. Wainwright hasn't ruled out undergoing a surgical procedure in the offseason to trim cartilage off his elbow, but that likely wouldn't affect his availability for the beginning of spring training.