Wainwright (groin) said Friday that he expects to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Springfield, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Wainwright drew strong reviews after facing live hitters in a simulated setting Friday at Busch Stadium and is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a groin strain he suffered in late March. It's not clear how many rehab starts are lined up, but the veteran right-hander will almost certainly be ready to join the Cardinals' struggling rotation before the end of April.