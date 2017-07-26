Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could miss just one start
Wainwright (back) could miss just one start after being placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Alaina Getezenberg of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals have already ruled out the veteran starter for this weekend's series against the D-Backs, but manager Mike Matheny remains optimistic he'll be back in time for next week's series with Milwaukee. "We knew [the injury] was kind of there, through we might be getting ahead and it's tightening up on him," the skipper said. Luke Weaver is expected to be recalled to take Wainwright's temporarily-vacant spot in the rotation.
