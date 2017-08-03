Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could return this weekend

Wainwright (back) could return to the rotation against the Reds this weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals appear hopeful that Wainwright will be able to return this weekend, while the right-hander has already stated that he's "ready to go." Even if Wainwright ends up getting a few more days off instead of pitching this weekend, he should be penciled into Monday's start against the Royals. With a fluid situation such as this, there will likely be more information within the next 24 hours.