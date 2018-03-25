Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dealing with hamstring injury
Wainwright was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League start against the Nationals due to a hamstring injury, Tom Ackerman of KMOX Sports reports.
General manager John Mozeliak reported that Wainwright's injury is "hamstring related" but "hopefully not serious." Manager Mike Matheny is still scheduled to meet with the media this afternoon, so more details should be provided at that time. Wainwright should be considered day-to-day as things currently stand.
