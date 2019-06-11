Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dealing with mild strain

Wainwright has been diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in one week, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Wainwright was placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Sunday's outing with a hamstring issue. While it's positive news that the hamstring strain is mild, the Cardinals likely won't know how much time the right-hander will miss until they re-evaluate Wainwright in a week.