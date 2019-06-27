Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dealt tough loss
Wainwright (5-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Athletics after giving up two runs on seven hits across 6.2 innings. He struck out nine and walked one.
Wainwright pitched well Wednesday but was pulled during the seventh inning following a two-out homer from Matt Chapman. The Cardinals rewarded their veteran right-hander for his effective performance by not recording an extra-base hit until the ninth inning to saddle him with the loss. The 37-year-old has a 4.35 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 76:33 K:BB over 82.2 innings this season and should pitch at Seattle next week.
