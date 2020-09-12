Wainwright (4-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in Friday's loss to the Reds.

Wainwright was a little generous with baserunners Friday, and Joey Votto made him pay early with a two-run homer in the first inning. Eugenio Suarez also knocked an RBI double against Wainwright. The right-hander has produced five quality starts in seven outings this year. He has a 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 46.1 innings. Wainwright's next turn is expected to be in one of Wednesday's two games versus the Brewers.