Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Delivers quality start

Wainwright (2-2) earned the win against the Brewers on Wednesday by giving up one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Wainwright looked to be in trouble early as he gave up a solo home run and back-to-back singles during the first inning, but he initiated an inning-ending double play and never looked back. The veteran right-hander has a 3.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB over 25 innings and figures to take the mound again next week at Washington.