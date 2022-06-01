Wainwright struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk in a 3-2 win Tuesday over San Diego. He did not factor into the decision.

Wainwright limited the Padres to just two singles, both by Luke Voit, and at one point retired 14 consecutive batters. He left the game in line for the victory but the St. Louis bullpen was unable to hold the lead. The 10 strikeouts were a season-high and equaled his total from his previous three starts combined. The veteran had an excellent May, compiling a 1.69 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 32 innings.