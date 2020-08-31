Wainwright (3-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine across nine innings to earn the win Sunday against Cleveland.

Wainwright logged 122 pitches to turn in the 23rd complete game of his career, and first first in four seasons. He allowed a two-run homer to Tyler Naquin in the second inning, but went on to dominate from there on with the only other extra-base hit coming on a ground-rule double from Cesar Hernandez. Wainwright racked up an impressive 31 called strikes while recording his highest strikeout total of the campaign. Overall, Wainwright has now maintained a 2.65 ERA with 25 strikeouts across 34 innings this season. He is in line to draw his next start Saturday at the Cubs.