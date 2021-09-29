Wainwright (17-7) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers.

Wainwright limited the Brewers effectively by inducing 11 groundouts. He generated only four swinging strikes on 102 pitches, but the only damage he surrendered came on a two-run home run by Luis Urias. Wainwright has maintained his success into September having now allowed 14 earned runs across 36.2 frames. However, in that same span, he has only 21 strikeouts as compared to 10 walks. Wainwright could draw a final start to close the regular season, and he'll carry a 3.05 ERA and 174:50 K:BB across 206.1 frames into that outing.