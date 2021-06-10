Wainwright (4-5) allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out six across seven innings, earning the win over Cleveland Wednesday.

Wainwright struggled to get going in the first inning, surrendering a pair of runs on three hits. However, the veteran was dominant, retiring every batter he faced through the next six innings except Bradley Zimmer in the fifth frame when he struck him with a pitch. The 39-year-old has turned in many solid performances like this one in 2021, although a couple got away from him as well. He has a 4.03 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 73.2 innings.