Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Earns win despite no strikeouts
Wainwright (12-5) allowed one run on four hits and three walks and earned the win despite failing to strike out a batter Friday night against Atlanta.
This was the first time Wainwright failed to record a strikeout all season, including a 1.2-inning disaster against Baltimore on June 17 in which he allowed seven hits and nine runs. Still, Wainwright was shifty enough to get the job done and keep the Cardinals in front. He has just one strikeout over eight innings since returning from the disabled list this week, though, and that inability to miss bats will cost him against some of the league's more powerful lineups.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lasts three innings in return•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Back from DL•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could return this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Feels ready following bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Set to miss another start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...