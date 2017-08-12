Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Earns win despite no strikeouts

Wainwright (12-5) allowed one run on four hits and three walks and earned the win despite failing to strike out a batter Friday night against Atlanta.

This was the first time Wainwright failed to record a strikeout all season, including a 1.2-inning disaster against Baltimore on June 17 in which he allowed seven hits and nine runs. Still, Wainwright was shifty enough to get the job done and keep the Cardinals in front. He has just one strikeout over eight innings since returning from the disabled list this week, though, and that inability to miss bats will cost him against some of the league's more powerful lineups.