Wainwright (2-0) picked up the win in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits over five innings while striking out three and walking three.

The Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak meant that it had been exactly three weeks since Wainwright's last competitive pitch, but the veteran righty showed no signs of rust. He threw just 67 pitches, though that could have been a matter of game flow rather than a lack of stamina, as the seven-inning game meant the Cardinals could turn to high-leverage relievers as early as the sixth inning. The 38-year-old now owns a 1.64 ERA through his first two starts of the year, though his 8:4 K:BB in 11 innings doesn't support that number particularly well.