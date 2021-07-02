Wainwright pitched eight innings in a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wainwright was excellent once again, surrendering both earned runs on a Brendan Rodger's home run, but it wasn't enough to bring home the victory. The veteran has been enjoying a mid-season renaissance as he's now thrown six straight quality starts, going a total of 41 innings with a 2.41 ERA and more strikeouts than baserunners allowed in the stretch.