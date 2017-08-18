Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Escapes with no-decision
Wainwright gave up five runs in 3.0 innings Thursday against the Pirates but escaped with a no-decision.
Wainwright left with his team trailing 5-1, but his record remained unharmed after he watched his offense score nine unanswered runs before winning the game 11-7. It was Wainwright's second straight outing with no strikeouts, a sign that age has caught up to the Cardinals' 35-year-old former ace.
