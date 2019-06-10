Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Expected to miss next start
Wainwright (hamstring) is on his way to St. Louis for further evaluation and is expected to miss at least one start, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wainwright was lifted from Sunday's start after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring, and he's headed for further evaluation to determine the extent of the issue. Skipper Mike Shildt stated that he anticipates Wainwright missing at least one start, though he could miss more time if the injury is severe.
