Wainwright (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking the loss against Kansas City.

Wainwright started out sharp, cruising through four shutout innings to start the evening. He yielded a run in the fifth before coughing up three hits, two walks, and two runs in the sixth before he was yanked. The 39-year-old righty is sporting a 3.05 ERA and 51:14 K:BB. Wainwright will make his final regular-season start this weekend at home against Milwaukee.