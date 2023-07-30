Wainwright (3-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters over six innings against the Cubs.

Wainwright gave up a two-run homer in each of the third and fourth frames, which accounted for all of the scoring against him and was enough to saddle him with the loss. The right-hander at least managed to give St. Louis six frames, logging his longest outing since June 17. Wainwright has lost four of five starts since that performance against the Mets, and he's seen his season ERA balloon to 7.18. That's on pace to be easily the worst over a season in the 41-year-old's big-league career, as is his unintimidating 4.9 K/9.