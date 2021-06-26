Wainwright (6-5) earned the win Saturday against the Pirates after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while fanning eight.

Wainwright has pitched at least six innings in five straight appearances and has gone 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA during that five-game span. The veteran hurler has also fanned at least six in each of his last four appearances while allowing two or fewer runs in each of those contests, and it's safe to say that four-game span has been his most productive stretch of the campaign. The veteran hurler is expected to make his next start on the road against the Rockies next week.