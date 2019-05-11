Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fans eight in quality start

Wainwright didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out eight.

The veteran righty bounced back from his worst start of the season to deliver his longest. Wainwright now has five quality starts in eight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 4.15 ERA and 37:14 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next outing Thursday in Atlanta.