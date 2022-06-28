Wainwright (6-5) picked up the win in Monday's 9-0 rout of the Marlins, allowing seven hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

After a couple shaky performances the 40-year-old regained his form, posting his second-highest strikeout total of the season en route to his ninth quality start. Wainwright snapped a streak of six straight outings without a win in the process, and he'll carry a 3.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB through 91 innings into his next start.