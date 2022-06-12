Wainwright didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Reds, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The 40-year-old got out-dueled by 22-year-old rookie Hunter Greene to begin the game, and despite delivering his third straight quality start and eighth of the season, Wainwright was on the hook for his fifth loss until Tommy Edman capped a late rally with a walkoff homer. Wainwright has failed to last at least six innings only once in his last eight outings, posting a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB through 52 innings over that stretch.