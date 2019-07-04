Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fans six in no-decision
Wainwright took a no-decision during Wednesday's win over the Mariners, surrendering two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.
Wainwright worked around a few walks and a single to hold the Mariners scoreless through four until Dylan Moore launched a solo homer in the fifth inning. The 37-year-old was then pulled in the sixth after allowing a leadoff single to Domingo Santana, who eventually scored on a wild pitch from reliever Tyler Webb. Wainwright, who was pitching at T-Mobile Park for the first time in his 14-year career, threw just 63-of-101 pitches for strikes. The right-hander now owns a 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 82:36 K:BB over 16 starts.
