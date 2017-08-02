Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Feels ready following bullpen session

Wainwright (back) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and said he's ready to go to pitch again, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright wasn't far enough along in his recovery process to start Wednesday against the Brewers, although Monday's start in Kansas City is looking more and more realistic. However, the Cardinals aren't saying exactly when he'll return from the DL, but an exact date should come forth as his scheduled turn nears.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast