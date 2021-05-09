Wainwright (2-3) allowed three hits and three walks over 8.1 shutout frames Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Colorado.

Wainwright turned in his best performance of the season and picked up a second straight win for his efforts. The veteran righty had runners in scoring position on multiple occasions Sunday but was able to escape every jam unscathed. He lowered his season ERA to 3.80 with a 42:12 K:BB across 42.2 frames. Wainwright is lined up to take the mound in San Diego next weekend.